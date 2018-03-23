Ellis Road Construction Begins Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A well travelled road in Sioux Falls is about to go under complete reconstruction.

Tea Ellis Road will be closed from 26th Street down to Lancaster starting Monday morning. This will be phase one of the $12.2 million project. It’s expected to be reopened to traffic in November.

Detour signs will provide residents in the area with alternate routes. One lane will be added to both sides making four lanes total, plus turning lanes. A traffic signal will also be added at 32nd Street.

City officials say while the project is an inconvenience, it’s needed for safe travel.

“The two lane roadway has definitely served its purpose. Its at the end of its useful life. It’s definitely worn out. Anybody who drives this roadway, especially in the spring time when the frost is coming out, can just tell that that roadway needs repair,” says Assistant City Engineer, Shannon VerHey.

The city has given T&R Contracting an incentive to finish the project early. $10,000 will be paid out for each day they finish ahead of schedule.