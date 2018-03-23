Sioux Falls Teen Charged For “Joke” School Shooting Threats

Sioux Falls, S.D. – New details emerging about a teenage boy who police say posted pictures online saying he was going to shoot up a Sioux Falls middle school is now facing serious consequences.

“It was relatively late, but we still had a lot of people that notified police right away as soon as they saw this information,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

Police received multiple complaints reporting a 14-year-old boy was sending out pictures on snap-chat of him threatening to shoot up memorial middle school as a joke.

After police and school officials gathered information, the suspect was arrested at his home off Sertoma Avenue and 22nd street.

Police say they weren’t aware of any firearms that the suspect would have access to.

He was charged with multiple crimes including making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

Police say they are pleased with how quickly people reported this to authorities

“People are really observant and I think people in Sioux Falls are really good about if they see something out of the ordinary, reporting it to police. So this is really a textbook example of how ‘see something, say something’ is supposed to work,” says Officer Clemens.

After determining there was no threat, the school district sent out this email to memorial middle school parents thanking those who reported and reminding them the severity of these kind of jokes.

“Parents really need to work with their children and talk to them about the fact that what they put out there is not a joke and it can never be taken as a joke. Those things will be taken very seriously,” says Sioux Falls School District Assistant Superintendent.

Officer Clemens says this is another reminder that parents need to pay attention to the things their children may be doing and remind them that kids can’t joke like this when it comes to the safety of other students.

Memorial Middle School resumed normal class schedule today and the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center in Sioux Falls.