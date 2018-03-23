Top Seeds Fall at West Regional NCAA Hockey Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The NCAA West Regional semifinal games were played Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and it was not a good day for the two favorites. In particular for St. Cloud State, the top seed in the entire NCAA tournament. Bob Motzko’s Huskies fell behind 2-0 on a pair of 2nd period goals by Tyler Ledford of Air Force and the Falcons went on to win 4-1. St. Cloud finally scored with less than 3 minutes left, but the Falcons found the open net twice.

In the evening game the Mavericks of Minnesota State Mankato were the #2 seed and had 5 former Stampede players on their roster and a pair of Sioux Falls natives. They were hoping to have the home ice advantage. Early in the game they did. SF native Zeb Knutson scored just over 2 minutes into the game and the Mavs doubled that minutes later. But Minnesota Duluth rallied to tie the game with 4:00 left on Nick Swaney’s one-timer sending the game to overtime tied at 2. The Bulldogs appeared to have won the game in the first minute, but the goal was waved off for goalie interference. They came right back 2 minutes late when Patrick MacKay end the game with the game winning goal.

The championship game is Saturday night at 8:00 between Air Force and Minnesota Duluth.