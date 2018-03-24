HIGHLIGHTS: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wins MN Class A Championships

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. —Russell-Tyler-Ruthton put one final run together to cap its season with a Class A championship. The No. 4 Knights used a 19-2 run in the first half of their championship matchup with No. 2 North Woods and then assembled a game-defining 21-6 spree in the second half on the way to a 59-55 victory on March 24 at Target Center.

Senior forward Westin Kirk scored 18 points, including eight in the second half when the Knights (33-1) erased a three-point deficit, en route to capturing the Class A crown for the first time since winning the second of two consecutive championships in 2005.

North Woods (31-2) was attempting to become the first program from the Iron Range to win a boys basketball state title since Chisholm in 1991. The Grizzlies finished as the Class A runner-up for the second consecutive season.

Junior guard Carter Hansen gave the Knights some breathing room when he made two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining to give RTR a 58-55 lead. Moments earlier, North Woods junior guard Chase Kleppe missed the back end of a 1-and-1 that maintained RTR’s one-point lead. Hansen capped the championship run on a single free throw with six-tenths of a second left in regulation. Hansen finished with 13 points and senior forward Garrett Kern added 12.

North Woods used a 23-5 to end the first half to build a 33-30 lead at the break. Junior guard Cade Goggleye had 10 points in the opening 18 minutes on 4-of-8 shooting. He also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Senior guard Brendan Parson added nine points and senior forward Tate Olson had eight. Olson finished with 15 points and Goggleye added 13.

The North Woods surge came on the heels of a 19-2 run for RTR. Senior forward Westin Kirk had 10 points and five rebounds in the first half for the Knights. Junior guard Carter Hansen added seven.

COURTESY: MSHLS STAFF