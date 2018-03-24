Hundreds of People in Sioux Falls March Through Snow for Stricter Gun Laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The ongoing debate on gun laws in America is filled with passionate opinions. Many are making an extra effort to be heard in light of the Florida school shooting last month. Sioux Falls residents took part in a global movement this morning.

The cold and snow couldn’t stop hundreds from taking part in a ‘March for Our Lives’ event downtown.

“I am one of many students who fear going to school everyday because it might be my last day going there. We live in fear, but it does not have to be this way,” said organizer Courtney Merchant.

Participants walked from Carnegie Hall to Falls Park West. They voiced their frustrations with current gun laws.

“Politicians are telling us now is not the time to talk about guns, but we are here to say that it is the time,” said Merchant.

“I know we can find a way to find a perfect solution and the solution isn’t arming our teachers,” said march participant, Deana Barth.

However, several others are speaking out against stricter gun laws.

“I hope we learn a new value of life that it is our duty to protect life with our arms and that we are able to own guns responsibly,” said pro gun activist James Carrig.

Despite differing beliefs, demonstrators share the same hope.

“People here really honor and care for children and value education, so we need to put down our differences and really focus on our commonalities and through that conversation I am sure we will find a logical reasonable way to make sure that school are safe,” said Barth.

Everyone just wants to see horrific mass school shootings stop.

Organizers said this is just the start of an important conversation regarding school safety. They say the best way to get involved and make changes is to vote.