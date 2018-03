Scoreboard Saturday, March 24th

Men’s College Basketball- NCAA D-II National Championship

Ferris St. 71, Northern St. 69

Boy’s High School Basketball

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59, North Woods 55

NBA

76ers 120, Timberwolves 108

NBA G-league

N. Arizona Suns 141, Skyforce 137 – OT

NHL

Wild 4, Predators 1

USHL

Stampede 4, Tri-City 3

Baseball

Doane University 5, Northwestern College 0

Doane University 9, Northwestern College 4

Dordt College at Hastings College, PPD

Softball

Doane University 11, Dakota Wesleyan University 1 (5)

Dakota Wesleyan University 7, Doane University 2

Mount Marty College at Midland University, PPD to April 3

Briar Cliff University at Concordia University, PPD

Men’s Tennis

Grand View University 6, Morningside College 3

Midland University 5, Texas Wesleyan University 4

Bethany College 9, Concordia University 0

Hastings College 7, Southwestern Christian University 2

Women’s Tennis

Texas Wesleyan University 7, Midland University 2

Morningside College 6, Nebraska Wesleyan University 3

Central College 7, Northwestern College 2

Baker University 6, College of Saint Mary 3

Morningside College 5, Sterling College 4

Bethany College at Concordia University, NSR

Men’s Golf

Concordia University def. Doane University – Ryder Cup Style 6.5 to 5.5