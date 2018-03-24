“What Grows Around Comes Around” Hosts Sale To Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The organization “What Grows Around Comes Around” is celebrating ten years of selling clothes to benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

Saturday’s consignment sale featured gently-used clothes for all ages, toys, baby items and even electronics and DVDs.

Sellers packed the W.H. Lyon Expo Center to offer their items to hundreds of shoppers. A portion of the money they make goes to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The event has raised more than $30,000 to help sick children over the past decade.

“I couldn’t be prouder. As we hit our 10 year anniversary, we’re just amazed at the response that we’ve had by our community,” says Organizer Alison Sahly.

The event wraps up Sunday. It goes from 8 a.m. to noon. You can expect even better deals Sunday. If consigners don’t sell some of their products, they’ll be marked half-off for shoppers.