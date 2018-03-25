Early Voting in Sioux Falls Election: What You Need to Know

The deadline to register to vote in the April 10 Sioux Falls City Election is Monday. Meanwhile, it’s also the first day of absentee voting for the election.

There are two ways to vote absentee: by mail or in person. To vote by mail, you’ll need to print an absentee ballot application on the city’s website and mail it to either the Minnehaha or Lincoln County Auditor. If you’re looking to absentee vote in person, you can do so at Minnehaha County Auditor’s office. You will need to bring a photo ID. The deadline to absentee vote in person is April 9. Click here for more information.