Report: USD’s Craig Smith Leaving Coyotes for Utah St.

VERMILLION, S.D. — We recently told you about SDSU’s Chris Bono leaving to head up Wisconsin’s wrestling program, and now it’s USD with the new coaching vacancy for men’s basketball.

USD has not announced anything yet, but ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and KSL-TV in Salt Lake are reporting that Head Coach Craig Smith has signed a deal with Utah State. KSL adds that Smith was in town Sunday, and an announcement is expected soon.

Smith finishes his four year career at South Dakota with a 79-55 overall record. He led the Coyotes to a regular season championship in the Summit League last year.

This year Smith and the Yotes fell to SDSU in the Summit League Tournament Championship game.