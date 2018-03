Scoreboard Sunday, March 25th

Scoreboard Sunday, March 25th

Women’s College Basketball

TCU 79, South Dakota 71

GPAC Scoreboard for March 25

Baseball

Mount Marty College 6, Doane University 4

Mount Marty College 6, Doane University 5 (8 innings)

Midland University 3, Dakota Wesleyan University 0

Midland University 5, Dakota Wesleyan University 0

Augustana University 3, Briar Cliff University 2 (6)

Softball

College of Saint Mary at Mount Marty College, PPD

College of Saint Mary at Mount Marty College, PPD

Midland University at York College, PPD

Midland University at York College, PPD

NHL

Boston Bruins 2, Minnesota Wild 1 Final/OT