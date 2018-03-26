$12M Ellis Road Construction Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A $12 million street construction project is underway in Sioux Falls. The 2018 project will divert traffic on the city’s west side during the first phase that began today.

6,000 drivers using Ellis Road are find alternative routes. The project is expected to take eight months. It will expand the current two-lane rural roadway into a four-lane concrete street with a median and turn lanes at select intersections.

Storm drainage, water main and streetlight networks will also be upgraded.