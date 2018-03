Authorities Asking For Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a home and stole a purse.

Police say the man broke into a home in February, while the residents were sleeping. Police say the man stole a purse and has since used the stolen credit cards.

If you know who he is or if you have any information call Crime Stoppers 605-367-7007.