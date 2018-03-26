Big Reasons for Northern’s Success This Season

KDLT Sports
ABERDEEN, SD…Seniors Carter Evans and Logan Doyle are only a few inches shy of 7′ feet. They lead the team in rebounds and block shots. They’re a power house duo Head Coach Paul Sather is more than thrilled to have.

Paul Sather, Northern MBB Coach:”When you’ve got some big guys on the floor like that.. I mean when I was coaching at the University of Colorado I would have taken those two guys in a heart beat at the University of Colorado. We didn’t have a guy like that we didn’t have anyone of those guys.”

On the court they may be fierce competitors, but off they’re each others biggest fan.

Carter Evans, Northern Senior Center:”From day one his personality has been so easy to get along with. He’s pretty competitive, but so am I. There’s a little bit of butting heads, but that’s just natural. I can’t say enough about him…”

Logan Doyle, Northern Senior Forward:”I love him like a brother. He’s one of my best friends here. We hang out a lot, and I mean I just love him. It’s going to be tough not seeing him every day after this…”

The Wolves historic season included an NSIC conference title followed by a heartbreaking NCAA D-II National Championship loss, but through loss Doyle is thankful for all he gained.

Doyle:”You have such a bond. It’ll never be broken. I can go ten years without calling Carter or talking to Carter, and if he calls me and I call him I know he’d do whatever he could to help me out…”

While Doyle and Evans wrapped up their Northern State playing careers- they brought the program to new heights and set numerous program milestones.

