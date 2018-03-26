Competency Hearing Held For Sioux Falls Man Facing Murder Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Competency hearings are being held for a Sioux Falls man facing murder charges in the deaths of his mother and nephew in 2016.

Heath Otto was arrested after police found the victims deceased in his mother’s home in northeast Sioux Falls. When police responded to an alarm activation at the home, they asked otto, who was at the scene, and if anyone needed any medical attention. Otto responded quote “not anymore.”

Otto told law enforcement that he used a phone cord in an attempt to strangle the victims, but couldn’t get them to stop breathing, so he instead cut their necks.

Otto was being held on a $5 million bond on first degree murder charges.