Coyotes Happy to Have 1 More Game in front of Fans

Coyotes Happy to Have 1 More Game in front of Fans

VERMILLION, SD… The USD Women’s Basketball team played its final game of the season Sunday night in the Sanford Coyotes Sports Complex and lost in the 4th round of the W-N-I-T to TCU 79-71 in a game they led at half-time. While the outcome was disappointing, Coyote players were just glad to have one more game in front of their fans, especially for the seniors.