Deadwood gambling in February drops 7 percent from 2017

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – Gambling in Deadwood in February dropped 7 percent from the previous year, after seeing about a similar percent increase in January.

Data from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming show that slot machine gambling was down by 6 percent and table game gambling dropped 12 percent.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman says gambling operators remain optimistic that the February numbers are a temporary setback, and they remain optimistic for the year.

One positive is that hotel occupancy rates in the tourist town rose in February by more than 1 percent.

Rodman says a burst of snowy weather late in the month brought winter recreation enthusiasts to the Northern Black Hills, giving a boost to Deadwood hotels.