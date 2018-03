Derailment Tips 6 Cars Loaded With Corn In Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A rare scene in downtown Sioux Falls this afternoon, after half a dozen train cars derailed.

The incident happened just before noon between 8th Street and the 10th Street viaduct. Officials with the BNSF Railroad company say six train cars loaded with corn went off the tracks.

There were no injuries.

Officials say crews are working to clear the corn and the cars, and will then repair the tracks.