Director, Talent Acquisition

Develops the organization’s talent management strategy and employment brand. Evaluates all talent initiatives and ensures smooth processes for talent management programs. Formulates the organization’s staffing strategies for current and future demands. Evaluates data and conclusions to apply to business issues and decisions. Clarifies individuals’ responsibilities and work priorities and how their roles contribute to organizational goals. Establishes and maintains productive working relationships within and outside of own area. Employs appropriate techniques for maintaining team enthusiasm, energy, and focus. Provide enterprise-wide leadership, guidance and strategy development for the talent strategy & acquisition functions at Sanford Health. Responsible for driving all aspects of the recruiting process including developing and executing on strong recruiting, diversity and employee brand strategies. Lead, coach and develop a high-performing talent strategy & acquisition team. Collaborate with leaders to determine strategic staffing needs and use that information to inform recruiting strategy development. Develop and implement plans related to talent strategy. Develop and execute on strategies with an emphasis on proactively attracting talent and providing excellent candidate and internal customer experience, meeting diversity needs and driving our employee brand in the talent marketplace. Develop best practices, sourcing strategies, and metrics to measure success. Responsible for talent acquisition reporting, trend analysis and reporting of metrics. Share recommendations with HRSPs and hiring managers consistently. Manage the projected recruiting pipeline, demand, and appropriately balance workload across the team. Communicate and maintain the employee value proposition and brand that will attract and retain a high performing workforce. Research and recommend innovative new programs, events, campaigns and sources for the recruitment of both active and passive candidates. Ensure compliance with process and documentation requirements. Build out a data-driven recruiting organization, leveraging the ATS to develop metrics and analytics that provide insights, drive decision-making and measure team productivity and program ROI. Develop effective working relationships and partner with leaders at all levels of the organization to understand needs and provide consultation on talent acquisition strategies and challenges. Manage the recruiting budget and expenses. Support a diverse and inclusive culture and workforce, and ensure compliance with federal and country laws, regulations and company policies.