Flood Warning Issued on Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Flooding continues to be a possibility on the Big Sioux River. Water levels have been high for the past week and now a warning has been issued from Dell Rapids to the Iowa Border.

So far, flooding from the Big Sioux River has been minor, and hasn’t affected much. However, some farmers need to be aware of high water levels.

“It’s just impacting some of the agricultural land and pasture land, some of the lowest parts of the floodplain. When we start talking moderate flooding that’s when we start seeing some of the county and township roads impacted, but we haven’t seen any of that yet,” said Mike Gillispie, a Hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

He says not to worry. The ground is still frozen from this winter. Itt’s going to take the water a little bit longer to soak in, which is why the river is higher right now. Everything should be back to normal later this week.

“Popped up a little bit when there was some ice backing up the water but you can see it’s on a nice steady drop down,” said Gillispie.

Rising water is also due to recent snowmelt and rain, but it’s not out of the ordinary.

“Usually about every other year, every third year you’ll see some minor flooding like this,” said Gillispie.

Some of the water is already starting to lower.

“The river levels should start dropping down pretty good. Most of the ice has cleared out of the river now or will in the next day or two so we’re not expecting any kind of ice jams or anything like that, so we should be in pretty good shape,” said Gillispie.

There is a chance that more flooding could occur this spring until all the frost in the soil melts. Right now some of it is 10 to 20 inches deep.It’s something the National Weather Service will continue keeping an eye on.