JoDean’s: A Unique Place to Cast a Vote

Yankton restaurant doubles as polling place

YANKTON, S.D. – On Election Day, libraries, city buildings, or community centers are often converted into temporary polling places where people can cast their vote.

But there’s a special place in Yankton that voters can go to not only fulfill their civic duty, but grab some grub as well.

“A lot of customers say its like a museum, with different artifacts on the wall,” says JoDean’s owner Jack Neilson.

JoDean’s is a unique staple in Yankton, with it’s fair share of repeat customers.

“We have a large buffet, we also have a full menu, so its sort of a one-stop-shop if you want food to go, you want steak. quick easy or sit back and relax,” says Neilson.

But the food isn’t all that people come in for.

“Actually the city came to us. I think they were looking at where theres good parking, very easy access,” says Neilson.

Every election season, JoDean’s also doubles as a polling place.

“We have two polling places in Yankton, one is at City hall which is downtown and then we have out here at JoDean’s,” says City Manager Amy Nelson.

The restaurant’s location in town, along with it’s notoriety, makes it an ideal spot on Election Day.

“First of all, its geographically located at a place that everyone knows, I mean everyone who’s from Yankton knows JoDean’s and even people who aren’t in Yankton and aren’t voting locally know where JoDean’s is,” says Nelson.

And it turns out, JoDean’s side banquet room turns into the perfect place to cast a vote.

“We change a little bit the format of the front of the room, we make it into a little horseshoe so it flows,” says Yankton Finance Officer, Al Viereck.

And if it’s a particularly high voter turnout year, there’s no shortage of extra space.

The city why come and set up polling booths, and what’s even nice about that is if they’re full, they’ll just grab a table,” says Neilson.

And the vote is about dead even on whether it’s the restaurant that draws in voters, or the voters that draw in extra business for the restaurant.

“Maybe both. I know a lot of our regular customers say if we’re gonna vote, we’re going to vote at JoDean’s because we’re going to do lunch anyways,” says Neilson.

Yankton’s election will be held on April 10th. Voters will decide among four candidates for three open city commission seats.