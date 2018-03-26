Junior Systems Administrator – Linux
Zuercher Technologies/Engineering
|The Zuercher Technologies DevOps team is looking for an awesome new team member to join its elite ranks! What do we do, you ask? We keep a fleet of servers running like clockwork. We develop tools for deploying and testing software. We ensure that the machines politely and efficiently obey the humans querying them. DevOps is driven to make our product more reliable and technically better than all the others in the public safety industry because we know the software we write really matters. It serves justice. It solves crimes. It saves lives. In short, we use technology to make the world a better, safer place. And we have fun doing it.
Ideally, we’re looking for someone with a solid background in systems administration and technical troubleshooting or junior software development experience. You should have a good handle on network and systems administration in a Linux environment. You are also a master at writing Shell scripts. Lastly, it would be a total plus if you happened to also have experience with Bash and/or Python.
What is Zuercher Technologies?
Zuercher Technologies provides a comprehensive public safety software solution to agencies across the U.S. under its flagship product, Zuercher Suite, encompassing computer-aided dispatch, mapping, records management, jail management, civil process, criminal investigations, crime analysis, agency financial, agency administration, and mobile CAD and records. Founded in 2003, Zuercher Technologies is based in Sioux Falls, SD. Zuercher is part of TriTech Software Systems, which is the largest public safety software company in the world with over 3,500 agency installations serving 255+ million citizens in 16 countries.
Here’s what we offer in return for all your great skills:
Competitive salary
|Job Requirements
|Interested? Here’s what we need from you:
Can chain together a few shell commands to script away monotony
Strong familiarity with bash, python (or similar scripting language)
|Contact Information
|Eugenia Rodriguez
Talent Acquisition TriTech/Zuercher Technologies
eugenia.rodriguez@tritech.com
(858) 799 7941
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|https://boards.greenhouse.io/tritechandzuerchercareers/jobs/1023493#.WrUqTIhubIU