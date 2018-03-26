Junior Systems Administrator – Linux

The Zuercher Technologies DevOps team is looking for an awesome new team member to join its elite ranks! What do we do, you ask? We keep a fleet of servers running like clockwork. We develop tools for deploying and testing software. We ensure that the machines politely and efficiently obey the humans querying them. DevOps is driven to make our product more reliable and technically better than all the others in the public safety industry because we know the software we write really matters. It serves justice. It solves crimes. It saves lives. In short, we use technology to make the world a better, safer place. And we have fun doing it. Ideally, we’re looking for someone with a solid background in systems administration and technical troubleshooting or junior software development experience. You should have a good handle on network and systems administration in a Linux environment. You are also a master at writing Shell scripts. Lastly, it would be a total plus if you happened to also have experience with Bash and/or Python. What is Zuercher Technologies? Zuercher Technologies provides a comprehensive public safety software solution to agencies across the U.S. under its flagship product, Zuercher Suite, encompassing computer-aided dispatch, mapping, records management, jail management, civil process, criminal investigations, crime analysis, agency financial, agency administration, and mobile CAD and records. Founded in 2003, Zuercher Technologies is based in Sioux Falls, SD. Zuercher is part of TriTech Software Systems, which is the largest public safety software company in the world with over 3,500 agency installations serving 255+ million citizens in 16 countries. Here’s what we offer in return for all your great skills: Competitive salary

Retirement plan with matching

Paid vacation

Sick leave

Health, vision, and dental insurance

Life, Short Term Disability, and Long Term Disability Insurance

Health Care Flexible Spending Account

Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account