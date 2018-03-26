Official: USD’s Craig Smith Accepts Utah St. Head Coaching Job

Nicole Griffith
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota head men’s basketball Craig Smith has accepted the same position at the Mountain West Conference’s Utah State.

Smith spent four seasons with South Dakota tallying a 79-55 record, including a Division I-era record 26 wins this season. The Coyotes captured the 2016-17 Summit League Regular Season Championship and have played in the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

He earned the 2016-17 Summit League Coach of the Year honors along with being named the NABC District 12 Coach of the Year. Under his watch, a Coyote has been named to an all-Summit League team six times.

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

