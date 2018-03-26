Police Reminding Residents Of Safe Exchange Zone After Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are reminding residents to take safety into account when getting involved in online sales.

Police say two people responded to an online add for a cell phone at a Sioux Falls home Friday evening. Police say the suspects began pulling out of the victims’ driveway without paying, while the victim held onto the car, dragging her along the side.

She was treated for road rash.

The suspects are described as a man and a woman, both are African American and in their late teens, driving a silver car.

Police say the police station is a good place to make exchanges safely. They added a safe exchange zone to the station’s parking lot in 2016, that’s under camera surveillance 24 hours a day.

Smaller items can also be exchanged inside the station’s vestibule, which is also available 24/7.