Sentencing set for ex-Iowa teacher accused of groping student

Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A former teacher accused of groping and kissing one of his anatomy students in a Des Moines suburb is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Station KCCI reports that Dustin Mead entered an Alford plea Monday to a misdemeanor charge of harassment. In an Alford plea, a suspect acknowledges there is enough evidence for a jury to reach a guilty verdict. In April last year Mead pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The 34-year-old Mead’s sentencing is set for April 9.

A Polk County court document says that during the 2015-2016 school year, Mead gave one girl grades she didn’t earn, made sexual comments and groped her. He’s since resigned his position with the Johnston Community School District.

