Sioux Falls Man Pleads Guilty To Child Abuse; Locked Child In Room For 18 Hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is sentenced to 10 years in prison, with four years suspended, after pleading guilty to child abuse charges in January.

27-year-old Jeremy Harbert pled guilty to felony charges of abuse or cruelty to a minor, in an incident that took place last August in the 400 block of North Lake Avenue.

Police say Harbert and his girlfriend locked her 8-year-old son in a room for 18 hours, without access to food, water, or a toilet.

The 8-year-old was able to jump out a second story window and run to a neighbors house to ask for help.