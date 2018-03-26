Sioux Falls Man Found Not Competent To Stand Trial for Deaths of Mother and Nephew

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man charged with killing his mother and nephew in 2016 has been ruled not competent to stand trial for the time being.

A Minnehaha county judge Monday ruled that Heath Otto is reasonably unable to assist in his own defense at this time.

He will head to a state facility and will be re-evaluated within four months.

A psychologist diagnosed Otto with paranoid schizophrenia, depressive disorder and substance abuse issues. The psychologist evaluated Otto twice in 2017.

When describing Otto’s delusions, the psychologist said Otto is “a good soldier to a cause known only to himself.”

Otto was arrested in November of 2016 after police found the victims deceased in his mother’s home in northeast Sioux Falls.