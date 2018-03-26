Sioux Falls School District Seeks Public Input on Growing Student Population

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls school district grows by 200 to 500 students each year.

On Monday night, residents and school officials came together to discuss whether or not Sioux Falls needs a new elementary, middle, and/or high school.

The district uses the Minnehaha county birth rate from five years ago to calculate the number of kindergartners they should expect that year.

All three of Sioux Falls’ high schools – Washington, Lincoln, and Roosevelt – rank in the top five for biggest schools in the state.

Memorial Middle School is bigger than most high schools. With 1,300 students, it’s the sixth biggest school in the state.

The superintendent, Brian Maher, believes a bond referendum would be the most realistic way to fund a new school. The last time Sioux Falls had a bond referendum was 1997.

Maher is pleased with Monday’s turnout.

“I think they care and I think they care about the city of Sioux Falls and then as a part of that ecosystem, they care about the Sioux Falls school district, so that’s a good thing,” said Maher.

The last time the district built a high school was when they built Roosevelt in 1991.

After hearing public input, the school district hopes to pick a future project by July.