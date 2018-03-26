State Senate sustains veto of changes to scholarship

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota senators have declined to override Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s veto of a bill that would have given home-schooled students another path to get a state scholarship.

The Senate voted 21-10 Monday to overcome the veto, falling short of the two-thirds margin required. Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck, the sponsor, says the bill sought to “create fairness.”

Right now, all students who get at least a 28 ACT score or 1250 SAT score are eligible for the Opportunity Scholarship for residents who attend South Dakota colleges.

Students who complete specific coursework at accredited high schools can be eligible with a lower ACT score. The bill would have allowed home-schoolers such a path.

Daugaard wrote in his veto message the bill would hold home-schoolers to a lower standard than public or private high schools graduates. He says there’s no accreditation requirement for home-school courses.