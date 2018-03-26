Tuition assistance program bill veto sustained

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota representatives have voted not to override Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s veto of a bill that aimed to impose new requirements for college tuition assistance programs.

Representatives voted 43-20 Monday to overcome the rejection, falling short of the two-thirds margin required for an override. It sought to require tuition assistance programs approved after July 1 to include provisions such as performance measures, recipient eligibility criteria and payback provisions if recipients failed to meet program and eligibility requirements.

Daugaard wrote in his veto letter that one Legislature can’t bind the hands of a future one, so the bill would have “no practical effect.” He says future lawmakers could have ignored the requirements in the bill.