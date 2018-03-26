USD Students React to Ex-Football Player’s Plea Deal & Sentencing

VERMILLION, S.D. — More details are surfacing about a former University of South Dakota football player who pleaded guilty to a sexual contact charge in February.

As part of the plea deal, Danny Rambo Jr. was sentenced to 180 days in jail — with 170 suspended. There are other stipulations, but some students are still concerned that the sentence in too lenient.

Rambo pleaded guilty in February to sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting- which is a class 1 misdemeanor. His original charge was second-degree rape stemming from an off campus incident.

The former defensive back from Donalsonville Georgia will serve 10 days in jail, but not until November 1st.

“Is it because he throws the football good sort of thing or is it because he took a plea deal, but either way it’s still messed up that he’s only serving ten days for ruining a portion of a person’s life,” says USD Senior Heather Townsend.

“That seems really low. Like I would expect at least a month or some actual punishment,” says USD Senior Bennett Deuter.

Rambo is also ordered to not drink alcohol and must attend counseling for the next two years. If he fails to meet those requirements, he’ll serve 6 months in jail. He will also not be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the university Rambo’s still enrolled at USD and will be attending classes. However, he’s not allowed in the residence halls.

Josh Sorbe is the student body president. He says there is no threat to the students and that the university is committed to ending sexual assault.

“I want students to know that the university is responsive. They want to help students who may be a victim of sexual assault, and they also want to help provide the resources that students need to feel safe on campus, so definitely be willing to reach out. There are people here there are resources here,” says Sorbe.

Those resources include a grant that will allow more sexual assault programming and education for students.

Rambo was one of two USD football players arrested in connection with the October incident. Dale Williamson Jr. pleaded not guilty to attempted rape. He’s also facing rape charges from a previous allegation. He is set to stand trial on April 30th.