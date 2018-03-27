Apple unveils educational app at school event

CHICAGO (AP) – Apple is rolling out a new educational app and giving away extra online storage to teachers and students in an attempt to reclaim some of the ground that it has lost in U.S. classrooms.

The additional features announced Tuesday include an app called “Schoolwork” that is designed to help teachers make assignments and monitor their students’ progress. Apple is also offering teachers and students 200 gigabytes of free storage in its iCloud service so they can access documents, photos and other digital content from any internet-connected device.

Apple gives all accountholders five gigabytes of storage before charging for additional space. The company normally charges $3 per month for 200 gigabytes of storage.

The company announced its new classroom products at a Chicago high school to underscore its commitment to education.