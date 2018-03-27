Board approves tuition increase for tech school students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Board of Technical Education has approved a slight tuition increase at the state’s four technical institutes for the upcoming school year.

The board voted Tuesday for the $2-per-credit hour increase, which officials anticipate will generate roughly $355,000 in additional revenue. The board says students will pay $116 per credit hour in state tuition, with an overall cost of $157 per credit hour in tuition and fees.

A board document says the increase equates to $60 more per year for an average full-time student.

Board of Technical Education executive director Nick Wendell says state tech institute leaders recognize the importance of affordability for students. He says the board’s tuition increase is smaller than those in each of the past five years.