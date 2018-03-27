Council Members Urging City for Falls Park Safety Audit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Safety at Falls Park has been on the minds of some city leaders after a 5-year-old girl drowned a couple weeks ago.

Some Sioux Falls city council members are voicing their concern about the city’s transparency. They say the city would not release documents regarding Falls Park safety.

This situation has many fed up and is adding to the council members growing concern over transparency.

“It is another unfortunately disappointing episode, and I’d like to say I’m surprised, but I really am not,” says Sioux Falls City Council Greg Neitzert.’

Council members Greg Neitzert, Theresa Stehly, Pat Starr and Christine Erickson are urging the administration to release the results of a 2016 safety audit. The members have many questions surrounding the audit including what was discovered, who conducted it and what was the cost. This instance is stemming from a media request to view the audit- which was also denied by the city.

“As a council there is nothing more frustrating as an elected representative of the people of Sioux Falls then having to learn about these things in the media,” says Starr.

“It’s been the most challenging thing I’ve ever endured in my life actually is dealing with this darkness. This lack of information, and trying to push forward, and open things up and having this kind of a solid wall coming up against us,” says Stehly.

Starr and Stehly have co-signed a resolution and it has been added to next week’s agenda.

Stehly adds that the safety report would be a spring board in finding out what else they can do to make falls park safer, but since they don’t have the document they have nothing to base a policy on.

The city released a statement tonight saying it is up to the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance to release the audit and not the city.

The alliance provides local governments with liability insurance coverage, and the city says it is encouraging the alliance to release the audit on Falls Park.