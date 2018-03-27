Cycling Booming In Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Bookings has become a destination spot for every kind of cyclist.

Around this time in 2017 the Brookings City Council passed a ‘Biking Master Plan‘ in order to make the city more biking friendly. While already an active community, the plan is geared towards getting even more citizens pedal pushing their way around the city.

While still in the earliest of it’s three stages, the master plan has encouraged community rides, added another cycling store, started cycling clubs for all ages, and provided trails for every type of cyclist. From BMX, to mountain biking, to your traditional road cyclist, there’s something for everyone.

KDLT’s Simon Floss and Photojournalist Tiffany Sommer took a trip north to find out more.