Herbster Knows Program In Great Place Because of Smith
VERMILLION, SD… Coyotes faithful were certainly disappointed with the news that Men’s Basketball Coach Craig Smith was leaving after just 4 years for Utah State. But Athletic Director David Herbster knows the program is in a much better place because of Smith and the new facilities where the team plays. As a result, it makes the job far more desirable. He hopes to name a replacement in 2 weeks, but won’t rush the decision just to get someone in place. His recent hires have been Smith, Amy Williams, Dawn Plitzuweit and Bob Nielson, so Herbster has a solid track record on finding good people to coach in Vermillion.

