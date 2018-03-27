Improvements Coming to Water Waste System in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls is mapping out a 20-year plan for investing in the water waste system.

The water reclamation facility was constructed in the early 1980s. It has a capacity of 21 million gallons a day, and is currently at 82% capacity.

The city says there is aging infrastructure and that the facility is 10 years past it’s design life. The next steps for this year is to set a preliminary design and construction plans, plus determine a long term financial plan.

The master plan hopes to add new liquid treatment, filtration and disinfection.

