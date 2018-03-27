Improvements Coming to Water Reclamation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The city of Sioux Falls is getting closer to outgrowing its waste water treatment capacity

The Water Reclamation center was constructed in the early 1980s. It averages a capacity of 21-million gallons a day.

Public Works Director, Mark Cotter says there is aging infrastructure and the facility is 10 years past its design life. He says water reclamation may not be the most exciting project, but it is certainly important.

“We had to take a thoughtful look at where we are with our current waste water system. It’s at 82% capacity, and if we can continue to grow at this proactive rate we are going to have to invest in our waste water system,” says Cotter.

The next steps for this year include development of a design and construction plan. Phase one of the project is expected to cost nearly $125 million, and is estimated to be completed by 2025.