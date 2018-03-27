Iowa selects 5 cities for medical marijuana dispensaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A state agency has offered licenses to three companies to operate medical marijuana dispensaries in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it would allow medical marijuana sales in five Iowa communities.

Dispensaries would be operated in Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Davenport, Waterloo and the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights.

Patients will be able to obtain cannabis oil with a state permit for conditions such as epilepsy and cancer. Smoking marijuana, whether for medical or recreational purposes, remains prohibited.

MedPharm Iowa, the state’s only licensed manufacturer, was offered licenses for Sioux City and Windsor Heights. Have a Heart Compassion Care was authorized for Council Bluffs and Davenport. Iowa Cannabis Company would operate in Waterloo.

The state received 21 applications for dispensaries from seven companies.