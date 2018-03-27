Miles, Gottsleben Honored by Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa—Longtime South Dakota track and field coach Dave Gottsleben, along with Olympic bronze medalist and Coyote alumnus Derek Miles will be inducted to the Drake Relays Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 26.

Miles will join the Drake Relays Athletes Hall of Fame while Gottsleben will be inducted to the Drake Relays Coaches Hall of Fame.

Gottsleben retired from his post last summer following a fruitful 33-year career at USD. He was twice named the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year and has won more conference championships than any coach in USD history with 20 between men’s cross country, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field. Under Gottsleben, the Coyote men accumulated 125 All-America awards with seven NCAA titles.

Gottsleben’s teams have captured 20 conference championships between the North Central Conference, the Great West Conference and the Summit League. The Coyotes were one of the most consistent teams in the NCC with six NCC titles, 15 runner-up performances and a pair of third-place efforts in the last 24 NCC meets.

A three-time Olympian and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in the pole vault, Miles was one of the best professional pole vaulters in the world for more than a decade. Miles represented the United States on six world championship teams and was a three-time U.S. champion. Miles was also no stranger to the blue oval, winning the Drake Relays invitational pole vault in 2002, 2008 and 2009. He also won the Vault at the Mall event at Jordan Creek Town Center in 2008 and 2011. He retired after the 2012 Olympics with a career best of 19 feet, 2 ½ inches. A 1996 graduate of USD, Miles was a five-time NCAA Division II All-American for the Coyotes.

In addition to his athletic accolades, Miles is in his 15th season of coaching at South Dakota. The associate director of track and field works with the pole vault, jumps and sprints. Miles has turned the USD vault program into one of the premiere programs in the nation. He has coached five All-Americans who have combined for 16 All-America honors at the Division I level, including a pair of national champions in Bethany Buell (2013) and Chris Nilsen (2017). Miles also had a pair of athletes, Nilsen and Emily Grove, qualify to represent the United States at the 2017 IAAF World Championships.

The pair will be formally inducted to the Drake Relays Hall of Fame during a ceremony and luncheon Thursday, April 26, and introduced to the Drake Stadium crowd at various points during the 109th Drake Relays from April 25-28.

In conjunction with the Drake Relays, the USD Alumni Association will be hosting a USD on the Move at the Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company in Des Moines. The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, with Miles and Gottsleben to be recognized.