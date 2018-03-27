New Construction Expected to Impact Commutes and Nearby Businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A popular Sioux Falls street will get a makeover starting on Wednesday.

East Arrowhead Parkway kicked off part one of its construction project last year. It’s something hairstylist Kylie Mulroy remembers all too well. Mulroy says more construction means a pay cut for her.

“A lot of people don’t even want to deal with it, trying to come here, so they’ll go to the west side or go to like another salon, so that definitely affects how much money I make,” said Mulroy.

It was a headache. Clients would often call and say it was too difficult to make it to their haircut on time.

“There were days where we didn’t even know how to get in here,” said Mulroy.

East Arrowhead Parkway will be decorated with bright orange construction cones from Sycamore Avenue to Highline Avenue.

“It is construction and so it is always an impact,” said Chad Hanisch, the president of Infastructure Design, Inc. “We know that, we just try to make it as easy as possible – as easy as construction can be on businesses.”

18,000 cars pass through this stretch of road right here in Sioux Falls every single day. By 2040, city officials think that’s going to be 42,000 cars.

More cars call for more lanes. Construction workers will widen the street to six lanes. This will include a median with left-turn lanes. For the city, it’s not a pipe dream anymore.

“Feels good,” said Brad Ludens, the principal engineer. “You know, it’s one of those projects that we’ve been working on for a long time. You know, you have a lot of starts and stops.”

However, it’ll be a little while before those six lanes debut. Once construction starts on Wednesday, there will only be one lane, so give yourself a little more time to drive to your destination. Slow down, stay safe, and maybe consider an alternate route when you’re out and about.

The project is a team effert between the city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation. East Arrowhead Parkway is expected to take on traffic this fall. However, there will be additional roadwork taking place until spring 2019.