Urgent Need for More Foster and Adoptive Families in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s a growing need in the community for those willing to take in a child that isn’t their own.

“There’s always a need. There are always kids in need. Unfortunately Sioux Falls is growing and that means we have more kids in need as well, so we’re always looking to expand services and expand families,” said Ondrea Patzlaff, Community Based Services Program Director at Children’s Home Society.

There are hundreds of kids in South Dakota and many in Sioux Falls looking for homes.

The Children’s Home Society is working to connect those families.

“Foster family is a big commitment. But what I always like to say is that really, it’s one child, making a difference one child at a time.”

This April, the organization is inviting prospective foster and adoption families into their facility o learn more.

“A lot of our kids in the foster care system have a lot of needs there’s a reason they came into foster care, there’s abuse and trauma and a lot of neglect. So one of the things that we really try to do is make sure that families are educated.”

While each child and their needs are different, the homes welcoming them in can be a little different too.

“There is no mold for a foster family. Foster families are just people who have an open heart an open mind, they want to help children in their community.”

Some children need a place to stay while their own families heal.

Others need forever homes and forever families.

Patzlaff says neither is possible without the help of foster and adoptive parents.

“When anyone can influence the life of a child and they see that change being made and they see the growth that kids can have, I just think it’s a huge reward.”

The Children’s Home Society’s Adoption & Foster Care Information Open House will be held in coordination with the South Dakota Department of Social Services on Tuesday, April 10th from 5-8 p.m. on the campus of Sioux Falls Children’s Home, 801 N. Sycamore Ave., Sanford Administration Building, Entrance A.

More information can be found here: http://www.chssd.org/Childrens_Home_Society/2018Adoption-FCOpenHouse.pdf