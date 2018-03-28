Bono Leaves Behind Healthy Wrestling Program

BROOKINGS, SD… It was Saturday morning when Chris Bono met with his SDSU wrestlers to let them know he’d accepted a similar position with the Badgers of Wisconsin. Who could have imagined he would have taken the program to such a high level in the 6 years he spent in Brookings, especially when you consider where it was when he started. An unbeaten dual record in the Big 12 this past season, the school’s first D-I National Champion in Seth Gross and several All-Americans. There’s no question he leaves the program in a much better place and made finding his replacement much easier as a result.