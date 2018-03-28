Central Plains Dairy Expo Underway at PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While dairy is one of the industries booming right now in the state of South Dakota, it is also one of the hardest hit in recent years due to a declining price for milk.

Examining the dairy downturn was one of the key breakout sessions on Wednesday at the Central Plains Dairy Expo. The convention kicked of in earnest on Wednesday. Farmers and exhibitors are coming from all over the world, but mainly throughout a five state region, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Organizers say technology is a focus over the two day event, but the expo is also a great place for farmers to learn from each other.

“It can be tough – at the end of the day, if you see that you’re not making a living for awhile and why in the world are you working so hard it’s not the easiest lifestyle but if you love your cows and enjoy your daily work that really makes it happen,” says Central Plains Dairy Assoc. President Olga Reuvekamp.

Reuvekamp says there is increasing demand for milk in cheese and yogurt products. The free trade show runs through tomorrow.