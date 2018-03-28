Chef Scott Teal on Easter Brunch Options

Set aside the ham, we're savoring bacon (and all things eggs) with these dishes

For those looking to entertain over the Easter holiday weekend but tired of the same routine menu, Hy-Vee’s Chef Scott Teal offers up ideas for a fresh and savory brunch.

Among the menu items shared:

Fritatta:

6 eggs, 2 oz. cheese, 1 1/2 cup roasted vegetables, 1/2 cup cooked meat (bacon), 1 T parsley, salt and pepper to taste.

In bowl, whisk eggs to blend, add seasoning. Pour into medium heat pan and add meat and vegetables along with the cheese. Cook on a stove top 3 to 4 minutes and finish under broiler until set on top. Invert onto a plate and serve out of the pan. Sprinkle cheese over the top to garnish.

Kugelis Potato Pudding:

40 oz. hash browns, 1 medium diced onion, 1/4 cup melted butter, 5 strips bacon, 1 12 oz. can evaporated milk, 4 eggs, salt and pepper to taste.

Dice bacon and saute with onion. Add to potatoes. In a separate bowl, mix together butter, milk and eggs. Pour over potato mixture and then pour into a prepared 9×13 pan. Bake at 350 for one hour.

Scones:

2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 T baking powder, 1 t salt, 1/3 cup sugar, 5 T butter, 2 T shortening, 3/4 cup buttermilk or half-n-half, 1 beaten egg.

Place all dry ingredients in a bowl and cut in fat, add liquids. Add 1/2 cup of nuts, fruit or chocolate. Roll out like biscuits, and bake at 375 for 15 minutes.

Key Lime Pie (makes 18):

For the filling, 10 yolks, 2-14 oz sweet condensed milk, 1 cup juice. For the filling, 1 1/2 cup graham crumbs, 3 T sugar, 6 T melted butter.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine crust ingredients and press into liners. Combine pie filling ingredients and pour into liners and bake in pre-heated oven 15-20 minutes or until set. Cool and top with whipping cream before serving.

Pink Lemonade Bars

8 oz. butter, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 cups flour, 1/8 t salt

Cut butter into dry ingredients and press into the bottom of a 9×13 pan. Bake 15 minutes in 350 oven.

Filling: 6 eggs, 3 cups sugar, 2 T lemon zest, 1 cup lemon juice, 1 cup flour, 8 drops red food coloring.

Beat all ingredients together until smooth and creamy. Pour into pan and bake until set, around 30-40 minutes in 350 oven.