Doty Honored as NAIA Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, MO – After guiding the Graceland University men’s basketball program to their first-ever NAIA DI Men’s Basketball Championship title, head coach Craig Doty was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year.

Entering the 2017-18 season, the Yellowjackets were unranked. Under Doty’s guidance, the Yellowjackets finished the year with a 29-10 overall record, winning its last 11 straight games, 12 of its last 13 and the Yellowjackets were 19-2 from Jan. 17 through the end of the season.

It’s only been two years since Graceland hired the Alcester, SD native to serve as head coach for its men’s basketball team and in that short span, Graceland has posted back-to-back 20+ win seasons and a national championship. The Jackets also claimed their first-ever Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament crown, made their first appearance at the national championship and won the program’s first NAIA DI Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Pior to taking the helm at Graceland, Doty produced two NJCAA National Championships and a National Runner-up as the Head Coach at Rock Valley College (IL). In four seasons total at RVC, Doty led the program to a 113-28 record and the three best seasons in the 50-year history of the program. Doty was named the Spalding NJCAA National Coach of the Year twice (2016, 2014) after winning national titles in each season. In those same two seasons, he was the Gary S. Cole coach of the national tournament, the NJCAA coaches association coach of the year, and the NJCAA national all-star game coach in Las Vegas, Nevada. In all four seasons at RVC, Doty earned Region 4 coach of the year, District 2 coach of the year as well as the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year awards.