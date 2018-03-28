Encouraging Women to Enter the Field of Cyber Forensics

Just back from a national conference on Women in Cyber Security that she helped pull together in Chicago, Ashley Podhradsky isn’t taking any time to rest. In the ever-demanding field of digital forensics, there are a growing number of highly concerning cyber crime cases to investigate. Including right here in South Dakota.

Podhradsky has been a force in her field for years, helping to grow not only the program and its reputation at Dakota State University, including developing and teaching courses on digital forensics and information assurance, she has also done everything possible to encourage other women to enter the field. She has helped create and coordinate the largest residential GenCyber girls summer camps in the country, co-created the movement called CybHER to encourage girls to consider cyber careers, and worked with professional organizations on cyber curriculum and cyber research. More on why she feels strongly this is a field young women should consider, in her interview above with KDLT today.