2016 Falls Park Inspection Focused on Sidewalks, Steps

SIOUX FALLS – Information from a 2016 inspection at several Sioux Falls parks was released by the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance Wednesday.

The safety information was requested by members of the Sioux Falls City Council after a 5-year-old girl drowned at the Falls on March 18.

The Alliance calls the safety review a “training exercise.”

The review does not address the safety of the Falls themselves. The inspection focused on trip hazards on sidewalks and steps.