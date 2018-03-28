Flu Resurgence Causing Concerns About Influenza B

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The flue season is past its peak for the year, but there is a resurgence of one type of influenza.

Influenza B is on the rise nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Cases have shown that this strain is hitting children particularly hard.

Symptoms and prevention of Influenza B are about the same as Influenza A, a more common type of flu. Children and seniors citizens are encouraged to get a second flu shot. Even if you didn’t get your flu shot this fall, you still have time.

“So if anybody has not received the vaccine yet, I would strongly recommend to get it now. It’s not too late, and most clinics still have the vaccination available,” says infectious disease specialist, Dr. Fares Masannat.

This year’s flu shot ended up being 20-25% effective against Influenza A. It’s close to 40% effective against Influenza B.