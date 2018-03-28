Fourth man charged with murder in 2016 Pine Ridge killing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A fourth man has been charged with murder in the daytime killing of a man in the parking lot of a Pine Ridge Indian Reservation youth center in 2016.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 24-year-old Estevan Baquera was arrested earlier in March in his home city of Denver for first-degree murder.

He is the fifth person to be accused of conspiring to harm and killing 29-year-old Vincent Brewer III in South Dakota. Tiffanee Garnier has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for helping the attackers evade authorities.

Baquera has also been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit assault and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Authorities say Brewer was shot over a dozen times during an attempt to collect an alleged drug debt in October 2016.